J-K: Narco-terror module busted; 7 kg heroin, Rs 2 crore cash recovered in Poonch district

Jammu, March 3

In what appears to be a narco-terror module being run with involvement of Punjab smugglers, Poonch police and CRPF today recovered 7 kg of heroin, Rs 2 crore cash, arms and ammunition from the house of a notorious drug peddler in Mandi area of border district of Poonch.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh informed that the narco-terror module was active in the area close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. “Huge quantity of heroin and cash was recovered from the house of a drug peddler from Poonch named Rafi Dhana, alias Rafi Lala” said the ADGP.

He said that Rafi Dhana was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) as he is a notorious drug smuggler. “After receiving an input, Poonch police team led by Inspector Sunil and CRPF today searched the house of Rafi. During search, 7 kg heroin, around Rs 2 crore in cash and a pistol with 1 magazine , 10 rounds along with seven rounds of SLR was recovered,” the ADGP informed.

He said security forces have launched searches in the area with police checking every house. The searches continued till Friday late evening in presence of magistrate and prominent citizens. “The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers is being investigated. A case has been registered at police station Mandi and investigation set into motion,” the ADGP informed.

