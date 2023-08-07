J-K Police files charge sheet against top heroin supplier from Punjab

Jammu, August 7
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against a suspected top heroin supplier from Punjab in a court in Samba district, an official said.
The charge sheet against Jugraj Singh alias Yoddha of Amritsar in Punjab was filed in a case related to the seizure of heroin along with Rs 16.17 lakh in cash from the district's Ghagwal area some months ago, the official said.
Singh was arrested from Amritsar by Jammu and Kashmir Police following a series of raids in Punjab after the registration of an FIR against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He is currently lodged in jail, the official added.
Operating from Punjab, Singh allegedly supplied huge quantities of heroin to local suppliers in Samba and adjoining districts.
During the investigation, the police proved the case against Singh and others and filed the charge sheet, the official said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba) Benam Tosh said the police will leave no stone unturned to bust all illicit heroin trafficking modules and bring to justice all suppliers, including those outside Jammu and Kashmir.
