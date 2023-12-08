 J-K Police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani’s killing to be investigated by NIA: Officer : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • J-K Police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani’s killing to be investigated by NIA: Officer

J-K Police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani’s killing to be investigated by NIA: Officer

JKNC VP Omar Abdullah on Friday visited Wani’s residence and offered his heartfelt condolences and support

J-K Police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani’s killing to be investigated by NIA: Officer

Relatives pay tribute to J&K Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who succumbed to his injuries more than a month after he was shot by militants in Srinagar on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

Srinagar, December 8

The probe into the killing of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a senior police officer said here on Friday.

Wani, who was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist while playing cricket in Srinagar in October, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday.

“The case has been given to the NIA. The NIA and JK Police will investigate it jointly,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar said on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of the slain officer here.

Kumar said the police have got some leads in the case and the investigation is underway.

“Those involved will soon be brought to justice. Investigations are on and we cannot share the details,” he added.

The ADGP said maintenance of law and order is a basic need and a right of the public, and those persons, separatists, miscreants, or terrorists who try to disturb it will be dealt with sternly.

Asked what steps the police have taken to stop such attacks in the future, Kumar said there are a number of standard operating procedures for police personnel and these will be followed strictly.

“We had issued a number of SOPs last year after several meetings and consultations...for officers and personnel, what to do when on leave, at home, or outside. Awareness was spread but there are deficiencies sometimes, the consequences of which we have to bear,” he said.

To a question on whether there was any input shared with the officer about the attack, Kumar said there was an input and every police personnel was told but “there is a lapse sometimes”.

“We will take care in the future and every officer has been told to make their personnel aware of the SOPs and it is very important to follow them strictly,” he said.

Responding to a question on several security agencies taking actions against militants and their sympathisers to break the terror ecosystem, the senior police officer said kinetic and non-kinetic operations will continue.

“We have been doing it for the last two-to-three years by taking a holistic approach to fight and there are both kinetic as well as non-kinetic operations. This is a part of that and it will continue. We are also adding more steps to non-kinetic operations,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday visited Wani’s residence to pay his respects. "JKNC VP Omar Abdullah pays respects at Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's home in Narwara, Srinagar,” the NC said in a post on X. The former chief minister met Wani's father and other family members and offered his heartfelt condolences and support, the party said.

#Cricket #Jammu #Kashmir #National Investigation Agency NIA #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Expat from Khanna to invest Rs 500 cr in Punjab

2
Entertainment

Actor Junior Mehmood dies of cancer at 68

3
Diaspora

Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton

4
Trending

Caught on air: BBC News anchor makes 'inappropriate' gesture at start of live broadcast

5
Delhi

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

6
Diaspora

IELTS One Skill Retake now accepted by Immigration New Zealand

7
India

90K hectares of forest land diverted for non-forestry use in 5 years

8
Diaspora

Canada to double cost-of-living requirement for International students

9
India

India seeks US help to prosecute Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

10
India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data
Haryana

Punjab has highest number of defence widows amongst all states, shows MoD data

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list
Trending

Video: Indian-Americans perform ‘garba’ at New York’s Times Square as UNESCO adds it to cultural heritage list

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Top News

Pralhad Joshi moves motion in Lok Sabha for discussion on panel report seeking expulsion of Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; Opposition terms it 'black chapter'

Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expul...

‘Hanged by a kangaroo court’: TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

'Hanged by a kangaroo court': TMC's Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

TMC leader alleges parliamentary panel is being weaponised b...

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observer list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

BJP CM race: Rajnath Singh, ML Khattar, Arjun Munda lead BJP observers' list for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

The observers will visit the states and give inputs to BJP p...

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi residence of Punjab ex-MLA

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

The firing incident of December 3 was caught in a CCTV camer...

Exorbitant dowry: Woman medico mentions fiance's name, role in suicide note, says remand report

Exorbitant dowry: Kerala medico mentions fiance's name, role in suicide note, says remand report

Medical College police include the shocking details in their...


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir School

Row over EWS admissions: Chandigarh's minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

PGI: Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge

Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Chief Secy’s actions must not paralyse govt functioning: SC

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

People asked to remain indoors after leopard spotted on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

People asked to remain indoors after leopard spotted on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train