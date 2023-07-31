 J-K police officer Basant Rath’s suspension extended for 6 more months : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  J-K police officer Basant Rath's suspension extended for 6 more months

J-K police officer Basant Rath’s suspension extended for 6 more months

The IPS officer of 2000 batch was placed under suspension in July 2020 for allegedly displaying insubordination to his superiors despite a court order

J-K police officer Basant Rath’s suspension extended for 6 more months

IPS officer Basant Rath (left). PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, July 31

The suspension of IPS officer Basant Rath, who served the Jammu and Kashmir Police in various capacities, has been extended by six months till January 2024, according to an order issued here.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2000 batch was placed under suspension in July 2020 for allegedly displaying insubordination to his superiors despite a court order.

As per the order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Rath shall continue to be under suspension for a further period of 180 days from July 31, 2023.

“...the President, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the recommendations of the Central Review Committee, has come to the conclusion that Shri Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000) shall continue to remain under suspension for a further period of 180 days beyond 31.07.2023 i.e., up to 27.01.2024,” the order dated July 28 said. It was made public on Monday.

The order said the central review committee took into account the facts and circumstances of his suspension “in totality” and recommended the extension under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Under this rule, any government officer against whom disciplinary proceedings are contemplated or are pending can remain suspended till the passing of the final order in the case.

Rath, an Inspector General of Police-rank officer, has had differences with Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh. He was shifted to the home guards and civil defence department before his suspension.

#Jammu #Kashmir

