J-K police seize over 30 kg IED in Srinagar

Srinagar, September 6
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday averted a major tragedy by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) in Srinagar district.
J&K Police, on its official Twitter page, said: "On a specific input regarding presence of militants in Khanmoh area of Srinagar, a joint ops was launched by Police & 50RR. During search of Orchards area, an IED weighing 30-35 kgs recovered. Bomb disposal squad called on spot. IED is being destroyed in situ."
