J-K Police’s security wing takes charge of Amarnath Yatra base-camp in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, June 18

The security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken charge of the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Sunday.

The Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu serves as the primary base camp for pilgrims from across the country before they proceed to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the majestic Himalayas of south Kashmir.

As part of enhanced security measures in and around the base camp, the security wing has assumed control of the area and the public is prohibited from entering the premises, a senior police officer told PTI.

The 62-day long pilgrimage will commence on July 1 from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for the yatra from Jammu on June 30.

Preparations for enhanced security at the base camp are already underway. Body scanners have arrived for installation and CCTV cameras, including two large 360-degree cameras, are being set up in the area, the officer said.

These cameras will ensure round-the-clock monitoring, while four body scanners will be installed for additional security measures, the officer informed.

The security wing has also acquired vehicle-checking equipment. Metal detectors and sniffer dogs are being deployed to meticulously inspect all areas of the Yatri Niwas in preparation for the Yatra, the officials said.

Seven companies of the CRPF are being deployed in and around the base camp, as well as other sensitive areas in Jammu. These 700 security personnel will be responsible for patrolling and ensuring route security, they said.

The Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas has undergone repairs, renovations, and facelifts to ensure its readiness before June 20. The complex now features closed-circuit fire hydrant systems in all buildings, along with air-conditioned community kitchen halls for the first time, the officials informed.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar along with top police and administration officials visited the base camp. Kumar said the renovation of the complex is in its final stages.

