J-K prisons DG HK Lohia cremated with full honours; police say no terror angle emerged in his murder

PTI

Jammu, October 5

Jammu and Kashmir Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia was cremated with full state honours here on Wednesday, two days after he was murdered allegedly by a domestic help, in a sombre ceremony attended by family members, senior officials and colleagues.

Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was found dead with his throat slit at his friend's house on the outskirts of Jammu late Monday night.

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said Wednesday no terror angle has emerged during the investigation of the case. The accused, 23-year-old Yasir Lohar domestic help at the house, was arrested from a field in Kanhachak on Tuesday following a major manhunt.

"No terror angle has emerged during investigation of the case of murder of H K Lohia. Interrogation of the accused is in progress. His disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation," the ADGP said in a brief statement.

Terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) had claimed responsibility for the murder. However, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, who visited the crime scene on Tuesday, told reporters on Tuesday "these terror groups shamelessly own everything and anything".

The body of the slain officer was handed over to his family this morning for last rites after completion of legal and medical formalities.

Later, a coffin carrying the mortal remains of the officer and wrapped in the Tricolour, was taken to police lines Jammu, where a wreath laying ceremony was held to pay homage to him.

Senior police officers, his batchmates including additional director general of police (ADGP), STF, Punjab Harpreet Singh Sidhu, and civil officers turned up and offered floral tributes to the departed officer. Hundreds of people joined them in paying their last respects.

His family members including wife Madhu Lohia, daughter and son were present at the wreath laying ceremony, which witnessed emotional scenes as many of his relatives broke down. His wife controlled her emotions and was heard telling the ADGP headquarters MK Sinha she will not cry.

"It is a very unfortunate incident as we have lost a dynamic and courageous officer. His departure is a big loss for the J&K police and the nation as a whole and the void left by him is impossible to be fulfilled," Sidhu told reporters.

After the wreath laying ceremony, the mortal remains of the officer were taken to the Jogi gate crematorium. The body was consigned to the flames amid a gun salutes.