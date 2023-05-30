J-K: Protests held over targeted killing of man in terror attack, anti-Pak slogans raised

PTI
Udhampur/Jammu, May 30
Scores of people on Tuesday took to the streets in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, protesting the targeted killing of a man by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Anantnag.
Led by Khayal Sunhal panchayat member Rajesh Kumar, the protesters assembled at Batal Chowk, blocking the Dhar Road and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.
"A wave of sorrow spread across Majalta when news of his killing spread in the area. Entire family was dependent on him. The terrorist came on a motorcycle and fired on him as he was a Hindu boy," Kumar told reporters.
Kumar also urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure the sustenance of the victim's family, consisting of a blind brother and aged parents. He was the sole breadwinner of the family, Kumar said.
On Monday, the man was shot dead when he had gone to a market for purchasing milk in Anantnag.
The worker, identified as Deepu Kumar (27) from Udhampur district of Jammu region, was working in a circus that was camping at Janglaat Mandi area. Police said the circus camp had security protection.
According to police, the victim had gone to a nearby market to purchase milk when two motorcycle-borne youths fired three bullets at him from a close range at 8.30 pm.
The worker was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.
A little known outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighter, believed to be a shadow outfit of banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killing.
Police said a case has been registered and they have intensified the search for the killers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now
Sakshi Malik posts a message on social media
10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar
Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...
Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'
The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...
High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denies the relief to the AAP lea...