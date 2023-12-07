 J-K Reorganisation Act is pending adjudication before Supreme Court, should not be amended: Omar Abdullah : The Tribune India

J-K Reorganisation Act is pending adjudication before Supreme Court, should not be amended: Omar Abdullah

His remarks came after Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to nominate two members from Kashmiri migrant community and one representing displaced persons from PoK to legislative assembly

J-K Reorganisation Act is pending adjudication before Supreme Court, should not be amended: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, December 7

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Thursday said the government should not make amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act as the law is pending adjudication before the Supreme Court.

Abdullah's remarks came after the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from PoK to the legislative assembly.

“Our objections to the bill are on two issues. The first is that the Supreme Court has not announced its decision on the reorganisation and they (government) are bringing changes after changes,” the NC leader told reporters in Pulwama.

He said the second objection the party has is on the filling of assembly seats through nomination.

“That should be left for the elected government. The bill gives the right of nomination to the LG. It clearly raises a doubt that this is being done to help the BJP because the BJP cannot win the elections and so, they are trying to increase the number of seats for themselves,” he said.

The former chief minister, however, said when the assembly elections take place in J-K, the elected government may undo the changes.

“If there is no change in it, then after elections, when there is an elected government, we will see to it,” he added. 

To a question about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contemplating to approach the court over the amendment bill, Abdullah said the NC has already challenged the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act in the apex court.

“The whole issue is in the court, the whole issue of reorganisation of J-K is in the court. Now, perhaps there is some compulsion for the PDP to go to the court, because they did not approach the Supreme Court when we filed a case in the apex court against August 5, 2019 (decisions), the PDP was silent then.

“As of now, there is no need for us to go to the court because our case is already in the court,” he added.

Asked why the NC and PDP were conducting party functions separately, and not coming together for the benefit of the people of J-K, Abdullah said both the parties have come together for a “bigger cause”.

“Why should we not hold separate functions? We have different ideologies, but, as far as the bigger cause is concerned, as far as August 5 and a betrayal which was done with us is concerned, we talk about it together. We are trying to find solution to that together,” he said.

He said the aim of the party workers' conventions was to talk to the people and make the party stronger. “There will be a test next year and we are preparing for that.”

To a question whether NC president and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah would recontest from Srinagar constituency, Omar Abdullah said, “If he wants to contest the election, then we will not have a better candidate than him. Because of his health or any other reason if he decides against fighting election, then we will choose a suitable candidate after consulting him and colleagues.”

