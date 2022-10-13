J-K SIA files chargesheet against CRPF jawan accused of spying for Pak’s ISI

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar October 13

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA), the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s top anti-terror probe body, on Thursday filed a chargesheet against a CPRF jawan accused of spying for Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

Zulfikar Ali Khatana of Kachawa-Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has been accused of sharing the location of vital defence installations and documents with the ISI.

Khatana, a constable of the CRPF’s 171-Battalion, has been charged under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act and Enemy Agent Ordinance for being a handler of Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba and ISI agents.

The SIA filed the chargesheet today before the court of special judge designated under the NIA Act (TADA/POTA) in Srinagar.

In May, the SIA arrested Khatana and filed a case against him after receiving “credible information through a reliable source that he has conspired with and acted at the behest of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation(s) and agents of ISI and collected and provided secret and classified information regarding the location of vital defence installations, shared confidential documents thereby aided the enemy to strategise attacks on India.”

Khatana, the SIA said, acted on the “instructions received from the adversary (Pakistan) in its ongoing campaign undertaken by the enemy in subverting the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by giving assistance to the enemy.”

The investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination, which has been completed in less than six months period by the SIA.

“The militant handlers, including Yousuf Baloch alias Zarar, and agents of the ISI in Pakistan have used cyberspace for instigating, enticing and motivating Kashmiri youth to join militant ranks and raise funds and provide logistics for running militant modules amongst the handlers,” the SIA said.

The SIA said that they were ascertaining their identities in Pakistan to expose them and submit evidence against them.

“These handlers had motivated the accused to act as their sub-agent and provide the desired confidential information. Besides, to arrange logistics for infiltrating terrorists and other required designs for the purpose of sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces and vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J&K from the Union of India,” the SIA said.