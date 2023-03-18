J-K SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 18
State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir.
Sources said the SIA raids were taking place in different places in Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian districts.
Sources said these raids are part of the investigation in connection with a case registered with the agency.
In Shopian district, the SIA sleuths raided the house of the religious preacher, Sarjan Barkati, in the Zainapora area of Shopian district.
Further details of the SIA action were awaited. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opposition comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Says there are certain issues which are above politics and e...
Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore
He died during the wrestling team's first training day of th...
Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama
The exchange of firing is on
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
4 die, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
The incident takes place on the Srinagar-Jammu national high...