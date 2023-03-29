J-K: SIU files chargesheet against five ‘militant associates’

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 29

The State Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday chargesheeted five youth for allegedly being in touch with a Pakistan-based militant, Raqeeb-ul-lah.

The SIU Shopian filed the chargesheet before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

They have been accused of carrying arms and waging war against the state.

Police identified the accused persons as Aaqib Hussain Nanda, Gowhar Manzoor Bhat, Aasif Lateef Naik, Afloq Yousuf Digoo and Umer Hussain Dar of Pulwama district.

“They were part of a conspiracy well hatched by an active terrorist of the LeT Raqeeb-Ul-lah, a resident of Pakistan and another accused Uzair Ashraf, who was killed,” a police spokesperson said.

Last year a joint team of police, Army, and paramilitary CRPF arrested Bhat and Nanda at a checkpoint at Gulabtang-Keller in Shopian district.

“From their possession, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, cash were recovered by the joint party,” police said.

During investigation, three more militant associates were arrested besides involvement of one militant namely Uzair Ashraf (now killed) also surfaced, police said.

Police said it found that the accused persons were working as militant associates on the instance of Raqeeb-ul-lah and had “developed links with the active militants and were providing them all kind of support knowingly.”

“They were found to be active supporters of LeT,” police said.

