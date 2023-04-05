J-K: Thieves decamp with contraband, fake currency from high-security Rajouri court complex

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 5

In what has come as an embarrassment for police and administration of Rajouri, contraband, including heroin, was stolen from the seizure room (Maalkhana) of the highly secured District Court Complex.

As per official information, the theft took place on the intervening night of April 3 and 4 when some thieves broke the locks of the seizure room and stole the contraband. Sources informed that at least 4 kg of heroin was stolen. However, police did not confirm the amount of contraband that went missing from the seizure room.

Sources informed that fake currency notes seized and kept at the seizure room were also taken away by the thieves. Over 500 intoxicant capsules were also stolen.

An official statement by Rajouri police stated, “During the initial phase, police analysed the crime scene with the assistance of the FSL team. Police are also analysing the technical evidence related to the scene of crime. Moreover, police have also rounded up various suspects for questioning”.

An FIR has been registered under Section 457/380 of IPC by the Rajouri police.

“Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh has placed under suspension five officials for dereliction of duties. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated. The investigation is going on and a breakthrough is expected very soon,” the statement by police read.

The five officials who have been suspended include ASI Tariq Mehmood, constable Mohammad Shafiq and three SPOs – Ghulam Nabi, Mohammad Munshi and Murtaza Khan.

