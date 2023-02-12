J-K wanted employment, love but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, February 12
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Union Territory wanted employment, better business and love but instead got the "BJP's bulldozer".
Major political parties such as the Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP have voiced their concerns against the drive and demanded an immediate end to it.
The authorities have so far retrieved more than 10 lakh kanals (one kanal =605 sq yards) of land across Jammu and Kashmir after the Commissioner Secretary, Revenue department, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri directed all deputy commissioners to ensure 100 per cent removal of encroachments from the state land on January 7.
जम्मू-कश्मीर को चाहिए रोज़गार, बेहतर व्यापार और प्यार, मगर उन्हें मिला क्या? भाजपा का बुलडोज़र!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2023
कई दशकों से जिस ज़मीन को वहां के लोगों ने मेहनत से सींचा, उसे उनसे छीना जा रहा है।
अमन और कश्मीरियत की रक्षा, जोड़ने से होगी, तोड़ने और लोगों को बांटने से नहीं। pic.twitter.com/K8kJAn20H7
In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Jammu and Kashmir wanted employment, better business and love, but what did they get? BJP's Bulldozer!" The land which the people nurtured with their hard work for many decades, is being snatched away from them, the former Congress chief said.
"Peace and Kashmiriyat will be protected by uniting, not dividing people," he said.
Gandhi also tagged a media report which claimed that the eviction drive had caused panic in Jammu and Kashmir.
