Jailed in arms dropping case, militant dies of cardiac arrest

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 19

A “terrorist”, Muni Mohammad, 36, allegedly involved in collecting weapons and explosives dropped by drones in border areas, died of cardiac arrest in the Kot Bhalwal jail. His death comes two days after a jailed terrorist was shot dead when he tried to escape during a weapon recovery operation near the border in Arnia.

Muni Mohammad was offering prayers (namaz) when he suffered a heart attack. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The case against him was initially registered at the Rajbagh police station in Kathua district on May 29 and was re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 30.

The NIA had on Thursday raided several locations in Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a weapon dropping case. There have been many incidents wherein weapons were dropped in border areas by drones from Pakistan.

Muni Mohammad was suspected to be the kingpin of a module active in Jammu and Kashmir for the past two years and it transported weapons to the terrorists. Police sources said Pakistan-based terrorists used to inform Muni and other associates about the location of dropped consignments and it was their responsibility to take the same to terrorists in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to information, Muni Mohammad was a resident of Rampura village, located near the Pakistan border in Kathua district. The police had arrested him on July 18 with a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist. These days, security forces are taking up a special drive to check drone intrusion in the border areas under which local villagers have also been asked to remain vigilant.

Headed terror module

Muni Mohammad, 36, was said to be the kingpin of a terror module active in J&K for the past two years. The group had been transporting weapons, dropped by drones from Pakistan in border areas, to terrorists.

#jammu