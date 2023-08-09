 Jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik virtually appears in Delhi HC in terror funding case : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik virtually appears in Delhi HC in terror funding case

Jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik virtually appears in Delhi HC in terror funding case

Recently, Malik arrived in SC in connection with a kidnapping case, prompting Solicitor General to flag ‘serious security lapse’

Jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik virtually appears in Delhi HC in terror funding case

Yasin Malik. PTI File



PTI

New Delhi, August 9

Separatist leader Yasin Malik on Wednesday virtually appeared before the Delhi High Court from jail in connection with the National Investigation Agency's plea seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case.

Last week, the high court had directed that the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief, who is presently serving a life term in the case, be produced before it through video conferencing mode from Tihar Jail instead of physical appearance pursuant to the production warrant issued earlier this year.

On May 29, the high court had issued notice to Malik on the NIA's plea seeking death penalty for him in the terror funding case and said, “Let warrants of production be issued against Yasin Malik, before this Court on the next date of hearing”.

Subsequently, the jail authorities had filed an application seeking permission for his virtual appearance on grounds that he was a “very high risk prisoner” and it was imperative to not physically produce him in court to maintain public order and safety.

Recently, the jailed separatist leader arrived in the Supreme Court in connection with a kidnapping case against him, prompting the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta to flag the "serious security lapse" to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

He was brought to the high-security apex court premises on July 21 in a prison van escorted by armed security personnel without the court's permission.

Later that week, the Department of Delhi Prisons suspended four officials over Malik's physical appearance before the top court while ordering an inquiry into the lapse.

In the present matter, on May 24, 2022, a trial court here had awarded life imprisonment to Malik after holding him guilty for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the IPC.

Malik had pleaded guilty to the charges, including those under the UAPA, and he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Appealing against the sentence, the NIA has emphasised that a terrorist cannot be awarded life sentence only because he has pleaded guilty and chosen not to go through trial.

While seeking enhancement of the sentence to death penalty, the NIA has said if such dreaded terrorists are not given capital punishment on account of pleading guilty, there would be complete erosion of the sentencing policy and terrorists would have a way out to avoid capital punishment.

#Jammu #National Investigation Agency NIA #Yasin Malik

