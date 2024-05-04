Jailed separatist’s brother files papers from Baramulla

PTI

Baramulla, May 3

Munir Khan, brother of jailed separatist leader Nayeem Khan, on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Nayeem Khan was arrested on July 24, 2017 in a terror-related case. He headed the Jammu Kashmir National Front, which was banned by the government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Munir Khan, who is a part of the Jammu Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front Party, launched two years ago, filed the nomination papers before Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, the returning officer of the constituency.

Former J&K CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, People’s Conference president and separatist-turned-mainstream-politician Sajad Lone, former Rajya Sabha MP and PDP leader Mir Fayaz and former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, who is currently in jail, have also filed nominations from the seat.

The last date for filing nominations from the seat is May 3, while the polling is scheduled to take place on May 20. Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination, Munir said that if elected, he would focus on triple ‘Es’ — education, economy and employment. He said there was a time when “our society” as a whole went in one direction, apparently referring to militancy and separatism.

“We all have made mistakes in the past. Our youths were especially involved in that. There are many FIRs against them, they have got the tag of being stone-pelters and ex-militants. Unless we address that core issue, how can we talk about development or ‘Naya’ (new) Kashmir? How is progress possible without bringing such people, especially the youth, into the mainstream?” he said.

#Baramulla #Lok Sabha