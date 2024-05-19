 Jaipur couple injured in J-K terrorist attack, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma assures help : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Jaipur couple injured in J-K terrorist attack, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma assures help

Jaipur couple injured in J-K terrorist attack, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma assures help

Tabrez and Farha who, along with their two children, had gone to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jaipur, were injured in a firing by terrorists at Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Saturday night

Jaipur couple injured in J-K terrorist attack, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma assures help

Meanwhile, the chief minister has instructed officials to extend all possible help to the family.



PTI

Jaipur, May 19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday instructed officials to extend all possible help to the Jaipur couple injured in a firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya met the victim's family, consoled them and said it is a matter of concern for all. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Rajasthan chief minister are monitoring the developments.

"Peace and democracy have been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir and those behind the terror attack want to disturb it. Terrorists have no religion and caste, they have only one objective of creating disturbance," he told reporters after meeting the family.

Tabrez and Farha who, along with their two children, had gone to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jaipur, were injured in a firing by terrorists at Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Saturday night.

Their relatives and friends reached their residence in the Brahmpuri area of the city.

"They visited Pahalgam during the day and were going to a hotel for dinner. They were going inside a hotel for dinner after alighting from a Tempo traveller. Two men riding a bike came and opened fire. Farha got a bullet injury on the shoulder. Their two children were also with them," Tabrez's father Aslam Khan told reporters.

He said that Tabrez was operated upon at around 3 am while Farha was also undergoing an operation.

"We are trying to go there but are unable to make arrangements. I request the government to help us get there so that we can take care of them," he said.

Tabrez's mother, Majidan, said it was a shocking incident and she wants to see them all well. She and other family members have been in constant panic ever since they heard about the incident.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has instructed officials to extend all possible help to the family.

"Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed the officials to provide all possible help to the Jaipur resident couple Tabrez and Farah who were shot in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister's Office spoke to the family members of the injured couple on the phone and assured them of help," a press release said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

School timings changed in Punjab from May 20 to May 31 amid intense heat

2
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on Punjab’s plea to stay orders on IGP Umaranangal’s reinstatement

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Sandhu talks up American cure for Punjab ills

4
Ludhiana

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

5
Punjab

Facing flak from farmers, Preneet Kaur turns to deras ahead of Lok Sabha election

6
Punjab

4 students die in high-speed car crash

7
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

8
Punjab

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

9
Comment GOOD SPORT

Oh, those poor IPL billionaires

10
India

Raghav Sabha sighted after long absence, meets CM Kejriwal in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal case: Assault could have been ‘fatal’, say Delhi Police in its remand application

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

'Assault could have been fatal’, say police in its remand ap...

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi police

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Cops say no permission sought for demonstration

AAP leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they are supporting an accused: Swati Maliwal

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

'Party leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they ...

17-year-old rams speeding luxury car into bike in Maharashtra's Pune, 2 dead

17-year-old rams speeding luxury car into bike in Maharashtra's Pune, 2 dead

After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadsi...


Cities

View All

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

Firing near Aujla’s rally venue

City to witness contest mainly between aspirants of four recognised parties

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cauliflower, cylinder, CCTV camera: Independents’ symbols grab attention

CPI’s Daswinder faces sweltering heat, challenge of eroding party base

Murder suspect held from Golden Temple complex

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

Swati Maliwal case: Assault could have been ‘fatal’, say Delhi Police in its remand application

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal’s house, planting stories to tarnish party’s image: AAP

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Police seize CCTV digital video recorder from Delhi CM Kejriwal’s house

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

Max voters in Gill, least in Raikot Assembly segment

Wife, daughters putting in all efforts for Parashar’s win

Major tragedy averted as loaded truck overturns

Car-truck collision kills woman in Khanna

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

Bhushan trains guns at Modi govt, calls them ‘threat to democracy’

2nd randomisation of EVMs at Fatehgarh Sahib

Divine intervention: Candidates head to astrologers

Police DAV School holds investiture ceremony