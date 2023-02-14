Jaish aide arrested in Pulwama

Srinagar, February 13
Security forces arrested an overground worker (OGW) of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, carrying arms and ammunition, in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. A juvenile has also been detained.
A joint team of the police and the Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles was deployed at different locations following intelligence inputs about the delivery of arms and ammunition in Naina-Bhatpora village in Pulwama. Two scooter-borne persons tried to flee after noticing security men, but caught, a police spokesperson said. The accused has been identified him as Showkat Ahmed Digoo, a resident of Naina. The juvenile is his cousin.
“The team thwarted nefarious designs of terrorists of targeting police and security forces,” the spokesperson said.
A pistol, 25 Chinese grenades, two pistol magazines, 230 pistol rounds, 10 AK rifle magazines and 300 AK rounds have been seized.
During questioning, Digoo disclosed that he was in contact with a jailed terrorist associate, namely Firdous Ahmed Bhat, of Naina, presently lodged in Central Jail, Rajouri. According to the police, Digoo disclosed that he had been working for the JeM outfit and the cache of arms and ammunition was meant for further distribution at the behest of Firdous to carry out terror attacks.
