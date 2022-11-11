Jaish-e-Muhammad militant killed in J-K's Shopian

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 11

A Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant was killed on Friday in a brief encounter in Shopian district.

The gunfight broke out early on Friday when a joint team of police and Army launched a counter-insurgency operation at Kapren.

“A foreign terrorist of the JeM killed in an encounter at Kapren,” a police official said.

The militant has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area.

Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing. He said a search was going on in the area.