Jaish-e-Muhammad militant killed in J-K's Shopian

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, November 11
A Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant was killed on Friday in a brief encounter in Shopian district.
The gunfight broke out early on Friday when a joint team of police and Army launched a counter-insurgency operation at Kapren.
“A foreign terrorist of the JeM killed in an encounter at Kapren,” a police official said.
The militant has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area.
Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing. He said a search was going on in the area.
