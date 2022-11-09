Jaish terror module busted in Jammu, three arrested with weapons

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 9

Police have busted a terror module and arrested three persons who had come to Jammu from Kashmir to pick up a consignment of weapons on directions of a handler in Pakistan.

During the intervening night of November 8 and 9, a police party of Trikuta Nagar was clearing the traffic on National Highway. The police team noticed an oil tanker (JK02BF 2965) stationed at Narwal and asked the driver to move it forward.

“The same truck again stopped near Environment Park. The patrolling party of police station concerned when again asked the driver to move, he took a U-turn and stopped at Narwal. This time while de-congesting the area, it was noticed that it is the same truck which was asked earlier also to move, said an official spokesperson of police.

On questioning the same, the driver rather than giving a satisfactory answer entered into a scuffle with the police party along with two of his associates. The driver and two others were taken to the police station and an FIR was registered against him.

The accused were identified as driver Mohammad Yaseen, Farhan Farooq and Farooq Ahmed, all residents of Pampore.

“After the legal formalities, a signal was sent to the police stations concerned in Kashmir where the accused belong to, to verify their antecedents. It came to light that the truck driver was involved in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case in Awantipora. He is also associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, as per the report of the concerned police station,” the spokesperson said.

After he was questioned, driver Mohammad Yaseen said the group had come to Jammu to pick up weapons at the behest of Shahbaaz, a Pakistan-based handler of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and was asked to hand over them to a terrorist in Kashmir Valley.

Yaseen also confessed to having concealed a consignment of arms and ammunition in the oil tanker. The police party then searched the tanker and found three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, 9 magazines, 191 rounds of ammunition and six grenades.