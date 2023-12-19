Jaish terrorist arrested in Pulwama, arms seized

Pulwama, December 18
The police, along with security forces, have successfully arrested a hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit at Naina Batapora in Pulwama, officials said.
The operation is a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region. The accused has been identified as Rohail Abdullah, a resident of Nully Poshwari in Shopian. He had been missing from his house since December 8.
"During the arrest, the security forces recovered an AK-56 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds, five Chinese grenades among other items. The recovery has undoubtedly prevented potential acts of violence and ensured the safety of innocent civilians," they added.
The police are conducting further investigations into the activities of the arrested terrorist. According to the police officials, this is an essential step towards dismantling the terrorist network and ensuring the long-term safety of the region. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.
