 Jaish terrorist gunned down in Shopian : The Tribune India

Four Lashkar associates planning IED attack arrested in Pulwama; explosives seized

Security men during an encounter at Kapren in Shopian district on Friday morning. Amin War



Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 11

Security forces on Friday shot dead a foreign terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in an encounter in Shopian district, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Kamran Bhai.

A police spokesman said the security forces, acting on specific information generated by the police regarding the presence of the terrorist in Kapren area of Shopian, launched a joint cordon-and-search operation.

Militants’ hideout busted in Rajouri

  • A hideout of militants has been busted in Jalamang forest area of Targain village in Budhal, Rajouri.
  • Five grenades, six detonators and an AK rifle’s magazine with 30 bullets have been seized.

To avoid any civilian casualty or injury, the team evacuated teachers and students from a nearby madrasa to safer places. As the search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter, the spokesman said.

According to police records, the slain terrorist had been involved in several cases of crime, including attacks on police and civilians. He had been active in Kulgam-Shopian area and trying to revive the activities of the JeM by recruiting and motivating gullible youth to join the terror fold, besides planning to execute terror attacks, the spokesman said.

Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar termed the operation a big success as a possible threat of fidayeen and other terrorist attacks were thwarted.

In Pulwama, four terrorist associates, linked with the Lashkar-e-Toiba, were arrested. Explosive materials have been seized from them, the police said. They have been identified as Karamat-ul-lah Reshi, Suhail Bashir Ganai, Adil Ghani Lone and Irshad Ahmed Kumar, all residents of Tral. According to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that they had been in touch with LeT commander Babar, alias Samama, a resident of PoK, and were hatching a conspiracy to plant an IED in Tral to harm security personnel.

Meanwhile, a terror hideout was busted in Jalamang forest area of Targain village in Budhal, Rajouri, from which five hand grenades, six detonators and an AK rifle’s magazine with 30 bullets were seized.

SSP Mohammad Aslam said teams of the Budhal police station, Special Operations Group and Samote-based 60 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion took up the operation after receiving a tip-off regarding the weapons. The grenades were destroyed through a controlled explosion.

(With inputs from agencies)

