Jaish ultra killed, jawan, 2 others injured in Kulgam

PTI

Srinagar, September 26

A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Batpora village of Kulgam district on Monday. His identity hasn't been ascertained yet. Two civilians and a soldier were injured, the police said.

Security men launched a cordon-and-search operation in the village after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated. The terrorist was killed in the subsequent exchange of fire. His identity is being ascertained, he added.

