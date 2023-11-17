Jambu Zoo ready to welcome pair of Royal Bengal Tiger

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 16

A pair of Royal Bengal Tiger will soon be brought to the newly-built Jambu Zoo on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on the outskirts of the city. The pair, aged nine years, will be placed in the zoo after a pair of Asiatic lions was brought to the zoo from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park at Junagarh in Gujarat.

As per a Wildlife Department official, the tigers will be brought via a train from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A pair of Himalayan Black Bear from Jambu Zoo was sent to the zoological park on November 7 in exchange for the tiger pair.

“The Tiger pair is being brought to the UT as per the animal collection plan of the Jambu Zoo. The Royal Bengal Tiger is the largest, fiercest, and most powerful member of the big cat family in India. Every Bengal Tiger has a unique stripe pattern and no two Bengal Tigers look alike. In fact, every tiger on earth has a distinct striped pattern which makes them different from other tigers and makes it easy to count them during the tiger census,” said the official.

The tiger pair will be housed in a naturalistic and enriched enclosure having a space of more than 4500 square meter as per the norms with water ponds, heating and ventilation facility for extreme weather conditions. The tigers will be kept under quarantine for a week’s time and thereafter will be released in the paddock for public display.

The tigers will be an additional attraction at the Jambu Zoo, the official said.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar