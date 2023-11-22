Jambu Zoo will soon be among best: Chief Secretary

Jammu, November 21
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday said that there was a need to increase the footfalls at Jambu Zoo, which has witnessed addition of lion and tiger pair recently.
Expressing optimism, he stated, “I hope that Jambu Zoo will soon be recognised among the best zoos in the country.” Mehta, who was on a visit to the zoo, inquired about the care and facilities provided for the animals, underlining the importance of ensuring their well-being.
While assessing the situation, he identified the opportunity to boost the number of visitors to the zoo. He emphasised the need to increase awareness among school children and nature enthusiasts about the unique features and behavior of the zoo’s diverse inhabitants.
The Chief Secretary said that Jambu Zoo looks forward to a future where it not only will stand as a symbol of wildlife conservation but also captivate the hearts of visitors through its uniqueness.
Mehta highlighted the distinct features and prime location of the zoo. The visitors coming to the Jammu city and Katra will play a pivotal role in increasing footfalls, he said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...
Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander
More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...