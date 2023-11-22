Jambu Zoo will soon be among best: Chief Secretary

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday said that there was a need to increase the footfalls at Jambu Zoo, which has witnessed addition of lion and tiger pair recently.

Expressing optimism, he stated, “I hope that Jambu Zoo will soon be recognised among the best zoos in the country.” Mehta, who was on a visit to the zoo, inquired about the care and facilities provided for the animals, underlining the importance of ensuring their well-being.

While assessing the situation, he identified the opportunity to boost the number of visitors to the zoo. He emphasised the need to increase awareness among school children and nature enthusiasts about the unique features and behavior of the zoo’s diverse inhabitants.

The Chief Secretary said that Jambu Zoo looks forward to a future where it not only will stand as a symbol of wildlife conservation but also captivate the hearts of visitors through its uniqueness.

Mehta highlighted the distinct features and prime location of the zoo. The visitors coming to the Jammu city and Katra will play a pivotal role in increasing footfalls, he said.

