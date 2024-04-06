Jamia Masjid closed, Mirwaiz put under ‘house arrest’

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 5

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday locked the historical Jamia Masjid, barring congregational prayers, and placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief priest of Kashmir, under house arrest on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan, also called Jumat-ul-Vida.

Lakhs of people, including men, women, and children from various parts of the Valley usually gather at the Jama Masjid for this once-a-year Friday congregational prayer.

In a video posted on social media, the Mirwaiz condemned the action of the authorities saying they have restricted religious freedom on this day. “The locking of Jamia Masjid by the J&K administration on this auspicious day fills us with both sadness and anger,” he said.

“This religious mosque has faced repeated lockdowns, leaving us uncertain every Friday about our ability to worship freely,” Mirwaiz added.

This marked the fifth consecutive year when the authorities locked the gates of the historic Jamia Masjid on Jumat-ul-Vida. Mirwaiz intended to deliver a special sermon at the mosque on this occasion.

Mirwaiz attempted to hold a press conference at his residence. However, the government thwarted the move. “Repeatedly, this centre of Islam in Kashmir is subjected to enforced lockdowns by the authorities. I am regularly put under house arrest on Fridays to prevent my attendance at Jamia Masjid, often informed just hours before noon whether I am allowed to go or not,” Mirwaiz said.

For the past month, Mirwaiz was allowed to address Friday congregation but now he has again been placed under house arrest.

