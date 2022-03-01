Jamia Masjid to open for prayers after 30 weeks

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, February 28

Kashmir’s largest mosque — Jamia Masjid — in Srinagar will be reopened for Friday prayers this week after remaining largely shut for congregational prayers since August 2019. It has remained completely shut amid Covid restrictions for the past 30 weeks.

Top administrative officials, including Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner PK Pole and zonal IGP Vijay Kumar, today visited the mosque and held discussions with its management to reopen it for prayers.

Located at the Nowhatta locality in Srinagar, the 14th-century architectural marvel is the biggest cultural and religious centre in Kashmir.

It was closed following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. After being opened briefly, the mosque, where at least 40,000 people can pray at one time, was shut again due to the Covid restrictions.

“We informed the officials that devotees have been asking for long for the reopening of the mosque for Friday prayers. We hope mosque will be reopened this week,” a member of the mosque’s management committee said.

The administration has decided to open it this week, a senior official told The Tribune. “The reopening of the Jamia Masjid is a welcome step. I had written to the Lieutenant Governor, seeking its reopening,” said Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu.

Senior separatist leader and chief priest of the mosque, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said he has been placed under house arrest since August 2019.