Jammu: 13-member committee to facilitate 5G rollout

Our Correspondent

Jammu: The administration has formed a 13-member committee for facilitating 5G rollout in the UT. Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home, will be its chairman while administrative secretaries and representatives of Cellular Operators Association of India will be the members. oc

Traffic violators to face strict action, says Doda admn

Jammu: The Doda administration has directed the authorities to take strict action over traffic violations, wrong parking and roadside encroachments. DC Visheesh Paul Mahajan has asked officials to ensure speed governors and GPS are installed on commercial vehicles. oc

Ladakh MP: Take measures to stop labourers' exploitation

Jammu: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has directed labour officials in Leh to look into the matters of “exploitation” of the labourers hired by the Border Roads Organisation and other departments. Ensure labourers are prevented from hazards, he added.