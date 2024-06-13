Jammu: 4 terror attacks in four days: CRPF jawan, terrorist killed

PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 12

Three encounters and a terror attack on a bus of pilgrims in Reasi within four days have rattled the entire Jammu region.

A policeman was injured on Wednesday evening when terrorists opened fire on a search party in a village in Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost his life and a terrorist was killed in an encounter in Hiranagar area of Kathua district on Wednesday morning.

Security forces display arms, ammunition and explosives recovered during an operation in Kathua. PTI

The firing was reported from the Kota top area of Bhalesa around 7.41 pm to which security forces retaliated, they said. An intermittent exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon, they added. This was the second terror-related incident in Doda in the last 24 hours and fourth in three days in J&K.

Five troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) were injured when a group of ultras opened fire at Army and police personnel manning a check-point in Doda. The injured personnel were taken to Bhaderwah hospital for medical treatment. A search operation was launched after the incident. The encounter in Kathua started after a group of at least two terrorists entered Saida Sukhal village near Koota Morh in the district on Tuesday around 8 pm.

A CRPF personnel identified as constable Kabir Dass of 121 Battalion who hails from Madhya Pradesh died in Kathua encounter. Dass suffered a bullet injury on the right side of his upper body and succumbed. A civilian identified as Om Prakash, 45, was also hit on his left arm. He was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain reached Saida Sukhal late on Tuesday where he reviewed the strategy to eliminate the surviving ultra. One of the two terrorist was killed by Tuesday evening.

Jain said two terrorists, who appeared to have freshly infiltrated, surfaced in the village in the late evening hours. "They asked some locals to give them water, but villagers denied after suspecting their identities. The terrorists opened fire in the air and also targeted some locals," he said.

After receiving information, local police officials reached the spot and killed one terrorist. A search party cleared the houses in the village one by one. On Wednesday morning, drones were used to locate the second terrorist. As per the official, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site. Three magazines containing 30 rounds each, one magazine containing 24 rounds, 75 rounds in a separate polythene bag, three live grenades, Rs 1 lakh currency, Pakistan made chocolates, dry channa and stale chapatis, Pakistan-made medicines and injections, one syringe and two packs of A4 batteries were recovered.

In the past few months, six of the 10 districts in Jammu region have witnessed terror activities. These districts include Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua and Doda. (With inputs)

