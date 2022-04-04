Jammu: 54K houses under PMAY-G to be constructed this fiscal

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 3

Aiming to develop the rural economy and infrastructure, the government would construct 400 panchayat ghars and renovate 300, an official spokesperson said.

Under the Budget, 54,000 houses will be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) during the 2022-23 financial year. Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin, 87,250 individual household latrines and 2,500 community sanitary complexes would be constructed, he said.

Besides, 1 lakh development works of different nature will be initiated.

He informed that out of the total population of J&K, more than 70% live in rural areas. “Development of rural areas is key to overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. The rural sector needs infrastructure to support and ensure significant investments and developmental aids,” he said.

For the rural sector, an allocation of about Rs 4,627.85 crore has been made under the capital expenditure for this fiscal which is Rs 327.40 crore more than the previous year’s allocation. In the recently announced Budget for J&K, under MGNREGA, 426 lakh person days are targeted to be generated and 60,000 job cards are proposed to be issued.

Under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, 1,500 elected representatives will be provided exposure visit outside the Union Territory. Capacity building and refresher training will be imparted to 1,12,000 participants in a phased manner.

“Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, 21,194 self-help groups (SHGs) are proposed to be formed during 2022-23, 20,000 revolving fund and 18,000 bank linkage are targeted to be covered,” the spokesperson added.