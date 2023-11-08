Jammu and Kashmir administration acts against 55 officers for delay in delivery of services

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 7

Coming down heavily on government officials allegedly delaying various services to the people, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has initiated “penalty proceedings” against 55 officers in the revenue department.

This step has been taken by the administration to ensure time-bound delivery of online services, e-services being covered under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) with linkage to Auto-Appeal System (AAS) which escalates breach of timeline cases to the next authority for action against defaulting officer, they said.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting of Administrative Secretaries on Tuesday and took stock of activities undertaken during the course of vigilance week. During the meeting, it was informed that the government had been vigorously working to promote both preventive and participatory vigilance for bringing transparency and accountability in governance.

Commissioner-Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma said that as of now, around 64,000 appeals have been generated and 32,000 of them disposed of. “Besides, penalty proceedings have been initiated against 55 officers who have delayed delivery of various services in the Revenue department.”

The Commissioner Secretary said that following the government’s resolve to make government-to-citizen interactions more transparent and accessible through 1075 e-services, which is highest in the country, along with related IT initiatives such as MobileDost, Rapid Assessment System, DigiDost for doorstep delivery of e-services, linking of services with DigiLocker, there has been “immense progress in mitigating corruption”.

“The latest data indicates that more than 52 lakh applications have been processed for availing various services in the online mode of which more than 42 lakh have been disposed of,” he added.

Emphasising the importance of financial discipline in checking the abuse of discretionary authority, Chief Secretary Mehta highlighted the functioning of BEAMS and PaySys linked digital payments have further streamlined the disbursal of timelines.

