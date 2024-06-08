Jammu and Kashmir Administration dismisses 4 government employees for ‘terror links’

Srinagar, June 8
The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Saturday terminated the services of four government employees, including two policemen, for alleged terror links, officials said.
Constables Abdul Rehman Dar and Ghulam Rasool Bhat, teacher Shabir Ahmad, and Anayatullah Shah Pirzada, an assistant lineman in the Jal Shakti Department, were terminated from services under Article 311 of the Constitution.
In similar but separate orders, the government said the four employees were dismissed from service by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in the interest of state’s security.
According to the orders, the Sinha was satisfied that there was sufficient information available to warrant the dismissal of these employees and there was no need for inquiries.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates
The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on Jun...
Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi says 'Nitish was the architect of the ...
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles arrive in Delhi; ones o...
Country needs change; we are keeping a watch on situation: Mamata Banerjee after party meet post Lok Sabha election results
TMC chief says INDIA not staking claim to form government to...
Congress Working Committee members unanimously urge Rahul Gandhi to take on Leader of Opposition role
Congress has emerged as second-largest party in Lok Sabha, i...