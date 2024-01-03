Jammu and Kashmir Administration nod to first Finger Print Bureau

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 2

Jammu and Kashmir is set to establish its first Finger Print Bureau (FPB), which will allow the agencies to further strengthen their investigation against criminals.

The administration has accorded sanction to a 73-member FPB in the UT. In absence of an FPB in the UT, there agencies were not able to consolidate the data to make their cases watertight. Need for a dedicated FPB in J&K was also felt by the authorities.

The decision to set up the first-ever FPB in the UT was taken by the Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha last week. As per an order by the Home Department of J&K, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 73 posts for establishment of FPB in Jammu and Kashmir Police”.

It said the FPB would be headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police and include one Superintendent of Police and two Deputy Superintendents of Police.

In another order, the Home Department has also given its assent to the creation of additional manpower of 50 posts in different categories for police headquarters. The new posts include one Superintendent of Police and two Deputy Superintendents of Police.

