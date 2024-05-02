Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary calls for stern action against repeat traffic offenders

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 1

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Wednesday reviewed implementation of different reforms in the Transport Department. Besides Secretary Transport and IG Traffic, the review meeting was attended by other concerned officers in person and virtually.

The Chief Secretary sought a precise brief about the progress achieved so far on different initiatives being taken up by the department from time to time to streamline its overall functioning. He asked about the progress made, inter allia, in clearance of backlog driving licenses to be dispatched to the applicants.

Dulloo also asked about the initiatives being taken up by the department towards traffic management on roads. He took note of the action initiated by the officers against repeated offenders of traffic rules and called for stern action against habitual violators, including cancelation of driving licenses or registration certificates of their vehicles.

The Chief Secretary assessed implementation of transport subsidy scheme and enquired about the response of transporters towards it. He had a detailed discussion on various novel initiatives aiming at reforming and transforming the transport sector in the UT. He enquired from the concerned officers about the progress made in ITMS based bookings meant for bringing respite to commuters, installation of vehicle location tracking platform (VLTP), ITMS for rural areas, city surveillance system and integrated road safety database for marking dark spots leading to accidents on roads.

Regarding framing of different policies for smooth functioning of the department, Dulloo sought status report on formulation of registered vehicles scrapping policy, electric vehicles policy, accident victim fund, implementation of recommendations of SC Committee on Road Safety and reconstitution of Road Safety Committees.

Reviewing working of JKRTC, the Chief Secretary asked about the impact of inclusion of new bus fleet for the travelling public, especially in unconnected rural areas. He enquired about the cost and earnings of the running JKRTC Buses/Trucks.

