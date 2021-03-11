Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh passes away

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh passes away

JKNPP founder Bhim Singh with President Ram Nath Kovind. - File photo

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 31

Prof Bhim Singh (80), founder of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), breathed his last at Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, today morning. Hailing from Bhugterian village in Udhampur, he was not well for the past sometime.

PM pays tribute

He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. Narendra Modi, PM

Soon after the news spread, politicians and his supporters in large numbers thronged the area. A notable human rights activist and a critic of the present dispensation, Singh is survived by his wife Jay Mala and son Ankit Love, who lives in London, United Kingdom.

He founded the JKNPP along with his wife in 1982.

AAP leader Balwant Singh Mankotia, who had a long association with the deceased, said the body had been kept at the government accommodation in Gandhi Nagar so that his friends and family can pay homage to him. He will be cremated tomorrow, he added.

Condolences poured in from different quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him... Om Shanti.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of the leader. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah stated on Twitter, “...My earliest memories of Bhim Singh go all the way back to 1984 when he joined with my father to protest the unconstitutional dismissal of the NC government.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Bhim Singh was probably the first leading political activist of J&K after Independence."

CPM leader MY Tarigami said, “At a time when polarisation and divisiveness has dominated the political arena, he stood for communal harmony and fought against the divisive forces.”

In the last few weeks, the JKNPP has witnessed infighting after which senior leaders, including Harsh Dev Singh, Yash Pal Kundal and Balwant Singh Mankotia, joined AAP. Bhim Singh authored a book named ‘Unbelievable-Delhi to Islamabad’ in which he, as a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, chronicled his efforts in securing the release of over 200 Pakistani prisoners from Indian jails.

While pursuing his masters’ degree in law from the University of London in 1971, Singh was elected as secretary of the varsity.

He contested election for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in 1988 and faced defeat from the Congress candidate. Alleging foul play, he went on a hunger strike against the Election Commission. Later, the J&K High Court delivered the judgment in his favour four years later, but by then, the session of Parliament had already been dissolved.

During the Assembly elections in 2002, Panthers Party won four seats and joined the Congress-PDP government in the erstwhile state.

Singh is known to have toured over 125 countries on bike in late 1960s. Former Iraq president Saddam Hussein had named him as one of his lawyers to plead his case after he was caught by the US forces. He was friends with stalwarts such as Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, Saddam Hussein and Libya's dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Noted activist

Bhim Singh provided legal aid to over 200 people from Pakistan and Afghanistan who had been imprisoned for decades.

Political journey

A Congress leader, he launched Panthers Party in 1982. In 1988, he contested for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat but lost to the Congress. In 2002, the JKNPP won four seats and joined the PDP-Congress government.

Saddam, Arafat were among his friends

  • Bhim Singh was friends with stalwarts such as Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, Iraq President Saddam Hussein and Libya’s dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
  • After his arrest, Saddam Hussein had named Bhim Singh as one of his lawyers to plead his case, but the latter wasn’t allowed by the US to land in Baghdad.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

3
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn't want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

4
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

5
Punjab

Jalandhar man kills wife, her parents

6
Haryana

Haryana Police arrest Rs 10,000 crore chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat

7
J & K

Terrorists gun down woman teacher in J-K's Kulgam

8
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

9
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

10
Punjab

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes
Amritsar

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Report
Himachal

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Oyo report

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Top News

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary ...

Corruption was ‘essential’ part of UPA rule: PM Narendra Modi

Corruption was 'essential' part of UPA rule: PM Narendra Modi

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

At 103% of average, Met predicts above normal monsoon this year

At 103% of average, Met predicts above normal monsoon this year

Says rainfed agriculture tracts likely to receive above norm...

Cities

View All

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Can Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's services set the house in order?

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Property dealer held for threatening AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Snatching victim from Gujarat succumbs to her injuries in Amritsar

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

May saw 52% deficient rainfall in Chandigarh

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

'6.5 lakh deaths in India every year due to smoking'

Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Two Covid cases reported in district

Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Municipal Corporation, Patiala, to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw