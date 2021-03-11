Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh passes away at 81

Jammu, May 31

Bhim Singh, founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKPP), passed away at a hospital here on Tuesday.

“He was unwell for more than a year and passed away at a hospital in Jammu. He was 81. He is survived by wife and a son. The latter lives in London,” family sources said.

His death has been mourned by a cross-section of society, including politicians, social workers, businessmen, etc. IANS