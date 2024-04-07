Jammu and Kashmir Police warn of fraudster posing as DGP

Jammu, April 7
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday asked people to remain vigilant against a person posing as Director General of Police R R Swain and demanding money over the phone.
The police said efforts are being made to identify the person and legal action is under way.
“This is to convey (to) fellow police officers, colleagues from other government services, departments and members of the general public that a fraudster (who is being identified) is using a mobile phone number 8891979985 and is falsely posing as Sh R R Swain DGP J&K,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote on X.
“This fraudster is asking (for) money from different people including colleague police officers who he thinks can fall into his trap. While legal action under law is underway, friends, colleagues and even relatives are requested to be vigilant about this person as well as such persons in future,” it added.
