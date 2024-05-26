Jammu and Kashmir polling wraps up with 54% turnout in Anantnag

Our Correspondent

Naseer Ganai

Anantnag, May 25

South Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency witnessed 54.30 per cent turnout till 11.45 pm, crossing the 50.2-percent mark, recorded in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, according to the Election Commission.

A man shows his inked finger after casting vote in the Nandimarg area in Kulgam district on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Last of the five constituencies in the UT to go to the polls, the segment, spreading over five districts — Rajouri, Poonch, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam — voted on Saturday.

Today’s polling will determine the fate of 20 candidates, including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference candidate Mian Altaf.

Electorates thronged polling stations across Assembly segments as voting began this morning. Even, residents living near the LoC said voting took place peacefully.

However, Bijbehara town presented a different scene as the elections were marred by the alleged arrest of several PDP workers and a subsequent sit-in by Mufti.

Elsewhere in the constituency, the polling went smoothly. Mufti also stopped her protest after the police released her workers. Voting gradually picked up in the entire constituency, with many voters saying they were voting for change.

“There are no jobs and the youth are unemployed. We are voting for change,” said Showkat Bhat, a voter from Ganespora in Pahalgam.

Of the 742 registered voters at the Ganespora polling booth, 522 had cast their votes by 2.30 pm. At the Hardkijru booth, 620 of the 1,046 registered voters had voted by the same time.

Voters asserted that it was important to have local government. “We face problems every day. Recently, two people were arrested in this constituency. We don't know whom to approach for redressal. That's why voting is necessary,” said Mushtaq Ahmad.

Elections were peaceful across Kashmir: CEO

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole said the polling was peaceful in all phases across the UT. The Election Commission didn’t encounter any security issues or feel the need to shift security from one area to another, he stated. He said earlier Kashmir would see violence and incidents of stone-pelting during polling days. “But in all five phases, including polls in three constituencies of Kashmir, no stone-pelting incidents were reported this time. The polling parties didn’t face any difficulty in reaching anywhere for duty,” he added.

