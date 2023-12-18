Jammu and Kashmir saw impressive growth in 2023: Lieutenant Governor Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 17

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during monthly radio programme, ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’, called upon the youth, women, self-help groups, entrepreneurs, voluntary organisations and all other sections of the society for their active participation in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, largest ever outreach initiative of the government of India, will cover every panchayat and urban local body of J&K. Peoples’ participation is important to achieve 100% saturation of schemes, ensuring that their benefits reach all intended recipients,” he said.

“As we stand at the sunset of 2023 and look back at the months that have passed, we see impressive growth, improved quality of life in rural and urban areas, and visible progress all around. I see J&K on the move with confidence towards the goal,” Sinha said.

Sharing the inspiring success stories from the Union Territory, the L-G made a special mention of Munshi Ramji, a senior citizen from Udhampur, who has made an e-cycle using old laptop battery and e-waste. “Ramji felt motivated by the Prime Minister’s ‘Vocal for local’ and ‘Green India Initiative’ and hopes to sensitise and inspire others towards green alternatives,” the L-G said.

Sinha lauded Srinagar resident Sadaf for achieving her goal of being a successful entrepreneur inspite of her disabilities. “Sadaf’s life is a story of grit, self-belief, hard work and determination. Her competence, skills and knowledge is a source of inspiration for others,” he said.

The L-G directed the district administrations to felicitate extraordinary and courageous women like Bhaderwah’s Meenakshi Devi, an e-rickshaw driver, and extend them necessary support.

Appreciating Pooja of Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, who has established her own homemade chocolate brand, the L-G said she is inspiring other women of the area to choose a courageous path and turn challenges into opportunities. Sinha also shared the entrepreneurial journey of Javed Ahmed of Tangmarg, a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, who is inspiring the youth to become job creators, not job seekers.

