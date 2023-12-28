Jammu and Kashmir submits proposal for advanced skill training of youth

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 27

Aiming at further sharpening the skills of youth from Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has submitted an ambitious proposal to the Union government for advanced and aspirational skill development trainings to be conducted in the region.

Commissioner Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Saurabh Bhagat, informed this while chairing the third executive committee meeting of J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM).

The meeting was attended by representatives of line departments as members besides DG Finance, Finance Department, Mohammad Sultan Malik; Mission Director, JKSDM, Leena Padha; Director, Skill Development, Sudershan Kumar; Additional Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Mamta Devi, among others.

The Commissioner Secretary emphasised on convergence between various departments on skilling initiatives to avoid redundancy and have holistic overview of skill ecosystem of the UT.

He directed for Adhaar seeded data of the placements made by the department so that a realistic picture is put forward. He emphasised the need for initiation of short-term skill courses and life skills in schools, industry and tourism departments so that the youth are gainfully skilled for self and wage employment.

It was informed that J&K is participating in India Skills Competition 2023. The registration for the same is being done currently and more than 1600 candidates have already registered for competitions in more than 60 skill sets identified by the Central government.

Leena Padha informed that the mission is in process of developing a robust Management Information System (MIS) to keep record and track the trained and placed skilled candidates. The MIS can be accessed by all stakeholders and various departments that undertake different skilling initiatives in the UT, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir