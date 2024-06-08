Jammu and Kashmir to host its maiden international marathon

Srinagar, June 7
Jammu and Kashmir will host its maiden adventure race and international marathon later this year to promote the Union Territory as a premier adventure sports destination on the global stage, officials said here on Thursday.
After the successful hosting of Formula 4 car race, Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to host its maiden marathon and adventure race, the officials said.
The Union Territory’s Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo directed the officers concerned to create roadmaps and timeline-based goals for hosting the international marathon.
Ladakh Marathon founder Chewing Motup Goba, who has a vast expertise in the field of adventure, will organise the marathon and adventure race.
Goba gave a detailed presentation on the road map to be followed for hosting the marathon and the preparations to be made in this regard. Goba said Kashmir has the potential to become a leading global destination for adventure sports with proper planning and execution.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress
Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...