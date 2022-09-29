Jammu: Balwant Singh Mankotia may join BJP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 28

Days after being expelled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jammu, former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia is likely to join the BJP.

While talking to The Tribune, the leader said he held a meeting with senior leaders of the party and is likely to join it in coming days. “There were rumours that I have already joined the BJP in New Delhi today. This is untrue. I am in talks with the BJP and may join the party in the coming days,” Mankotia said.

Mankotia’s AAP membership was recently terminated by party election in-charge Harjot Singh Bains, accusing him of “defaming the party and influencing the workers to join other parties”.

“It has come to our knowledge that you are involved in anti-party activities, mainly engaging with other national and regional political parties in J&K, not engaging or participating in any of the party’s political activities and not performing any task given by the party for the last three months” the letter by Bains stated.

Sources informed that Mankotia had been in talks with the BJP for the past some time as he had differences with another senior AAP leader, Harsh Dev Singh. Both Mankotia and Harsh had left the Panthers Party to join AAP a few months ago. “Mankotia can formally join BJP next week,” said sources.