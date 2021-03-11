Jammu: Charge-sheet filed against 3 Hizb men

Jammu, May 2

The J&K State Investigation Agency will use the tool of letter rogatory to request a court in Pakistan for information about three Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists, two of whom are hiding in that country, and coordinating secessionist activities in the Union Territory, officials said.

The probe agency today filed a charge-sheet in an NIA special court against Asif Shabir Naik, his father Shabir Hussain Naik, alias Khalid Shabir, and Safdar Hussain. Shabir Hussain and Safdar are in Pakistan. Asif is in judicial custody since his arrest from Srinagar airport when he was going to Pakistan on the pretext of studies. He was actually visiting terrorist and separatist training facilities there, an official said.

Officials said Asif's stay in Pakistan was for almost three years. The major part of the investigation pertains to Pakistan's territory. Asif is said to have stayed along with Shabir Naik and Safdar Hussain in Hizb camps.

“Even when common place knowledge suggests that Pakistan authorities would not co-operate in assisting this legally mandated investigation, it was thought prudent and legally warranted to use the tool of letter rogatory and request the Pakistani court of law through the laid down channel seeking information about activities of Asif while in Pakistan,” the spokesman said. Similar, letters of rogatory related request have been initiated pertaining to Shabir, and Safdar Hussain, he said. —PTI

2 based in Pakistan