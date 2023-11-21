Jammu: Chargesheet produced against kidnapping accused

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Samba police on Monday produced chargesheet in the court against Balbir Singh, who is accused of kidnapping and molestation of a minor girl student. The arrested accused, a resident of Mohar Garh in Samba, has been booked in a case under Sections 363, 376 IPC, and Section 4 of POCSO Act. He is presently lodged in Kathua district jail in judicial custody. The chargesheet has been produced by police in the Principal Sessions Court Samba for judicial determination. OC

Fire damages two shops in Baramulla’s Sheeri village

Srinagar: Two shops were damaged in a fire incident in Sheeri village of Baramulla district on Monday morning. The incident occurred around 4 am, prompting swift responses from local residents and the Fire Services Unit in Sheeri. Upon receiving the news, hundreds of people and firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this early stage of investigation. Sheeri SHO confirmed the incident, stating that a case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire. OC

Srinagar AG office holds Audit Week activities

Srinagar: The AG Office, Srinagar, started the Audit Week on November 19, led by Principal Accountant General Pramod Kumar and DAG Inabat Khaliq. A blood donation camp was organised on Monday, which was attended by Dr Masood Tanvir, Principal, GMC, Srinagar, and Dr Muzaffar Hussain Sherwani, Medical Superintendent, LD Hospital. A number of donors participated in the camp, in continuation with the series of week-long activities. This was followed by a Rangoli competition involving seven teams, showcasing their artistic skills at the premises of AG Office. An array of activities are planned throughout this week till 25th November.

#Jammu