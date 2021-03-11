Jammu councillor to move resolution on loudspeakers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 14

Amid controversy over loudspeakers on religious institutions across the country, a councilor of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (MC) is planning to move a resolution against the noise pollution caused by loudspeakers.

Health concerns Scientific research has proved that noise pollution is responsible for several kinds of health problems. Narotam Sharma, councillor, ward 3

Narotam Sharma, Councillor, Ward No. 3, has drafted a resolution and is planning to move it in the MC House. “It is a lawful and moral duty of the House to prevent all kinds of pollution, including the noise pollution. Scientific research has proved that noise pollution is responsible for several kinds of health problems, including stress, sleep disorder and high blood pressure,” Sharma said.

To prevent noise pollution, all illegal loudspeakers and public address systems from all religious places in Jammu need to be removed, he said. “The district magistrate of Jammu should be asked to ensure that no loudspeaker is used between 10 pm and 6 am at least within the MC limits,” the draft resolution states.

Sharma said sufficient time should be given to all the organisations to follow if it becomes a rule. “Even the traffic police should ensure that there is no honking in the areas designated as no-horn zones,” he added.