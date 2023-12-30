Jammu Crime Branch chargesheets Nagpur-based man for Rs 1.70-crore fraud

Jammu, December 30
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against a resident of Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 1.70 crore on the pretext of supplying food grains in 2019, an official said.
The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch, Jammu, presented a 504-page chargesheet in a court here against accused Parvin Kumar Ninawe, a resident of Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly defrauding Suresh Gupta, proprietor of the Shona Trust Corporation, a spokesman of the agency said.
Gupta is engaged in the business of sale-purchase and supply of food grains and other allied products to the government as well as to the public.
Gupta, in his complaint to Jammu Crime Branch, alleged that he made payment of Rs 3.11 crore to the accused from time to time but the accused supplied goods worth only Rs 1.41 crore to him and the remaining amount was neither returned nor any goods were supplied by the accused, the spokesman said.
He said the accused also issued a cheque of Rs 60 lakh to the complainant but it was dishonoured by the bank.
On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted and during the course of inquiry the allegations made were prima-facie substantiated leading to the registration of a formal case under the relevant sections, the spokesman said.
He said the offences under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code are established against Ninawe, who is on bail.
