Jammu Crime Branch chargesheets Nagpur man for Rs 1.70 crore fraud

Srinagar, December 30

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against a Nagpur man for duping gullible people of Rs 1.70 crore.

The 504-page chargesheet against Parvin Kumar Ninawe, a resident of Nagpur in Maharashtra, stem from a cheating and duping case amounting to Rs 1.70 crores, under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code at the Police Station EOW, Crime Branch, Jammu.

Ninawe allegedly defrauded Suresh Gupta, the proprietor of Shona Trust Corp. located in Nehru Market, Jammu. The chargesheet, presented in a court of law, asserts that the complainant, Suresh Gupta, transferred a total of Rs 3.11 crore to Ninawe for the supply of foodgrains. However, an investigation revealed that goods worth only Rs 1.41 crore were supplied, leaving a significant outstanding amount.

In his complaint to the Economic Offences Wing, Gupta, engaged in the business of sale-purchase and supply of foodgrains, claimed that the accused had failed to fulfill the agreed-upon transactions.

Despite making advance payments totalling Rs 3.11 crore, Gupta alleged that Ninawe supplied only a fraction of the promised goods, and the remaining sum was neither returned nor supplied with the agreed-upon products.

To add to the financial irregularities, Ninawe issued a cheque of Rs. 60 lakh to Gupta, which was subsequently dishonored by the bank authorities upon presentation.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing initiated a preliminary verification, which substantiated the allegations, leading to the formal registration of a case under relevant sections of the law for an in-depth investigation. The probe involved the collection of material evidence, including documentary records and statements from the complainant and witnesses.

The investigation established offenses under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Parvin Kumar Ninawe. Despite being on bail, granted by the order of the court of Sub Judge Jammu, Ninawe now faces the legal consequences of his alleged involvement in the cheating and financial misappropriation case.

