Jammu cyber cell solves 3 online fraud cases

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 8

The cyber cell of Jammu district police has solved three separate online fraud cases and recovered Rs 1.13 lakh out of the total defrauded amount of Rs 1.18 lakh.

In one case, the complainant received a Whatsapp call from a suspicious person that a parcel was delivered at Delhi for which he had to pay Rs 29,500. The complainant made the transaction after which the fraudster blocked his number.

In another complaint of financial fraud of Rs 50,000, the complainant invested the amount lured by heavy returns promised by the fraudster. Thereafter, the fraudster switched off his phone.

In the third case, complaint was received regarding financial fraud of Rs 38,500. The complainant applied for a loan of Rs 50,000 on a loan calculator app. He received a call to pay Rs 1,250 as membership fees. Later, more money was demanded from him on several occasions and later the contact number of fraudster became not reachable.

“During the investigation, the Cyber Cell acted swiftly and exhibited hectic efforts which ultimately led to put on hold an amount of Rs 1,13,000 out of 1,18,000 in these three separate online cyber crime complaints” an official said.

Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar reiterated in his appeal to the general public to remain extra vigilant and report any fraud promptly to the National Helpline number or Cyber Cell Jammu helpline number.

#cyber crime #Jammu #WhatsApp