Jammu encounter has exposed govt’s claim of normalcy: Oppn

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 29

A day after security men gunned down four terrorists in an encounter at Sidhra in Jammu, Opposition parties, including AAP, Congress and PDP, flayed the claims of the J&K administration and the Central Government regarding normalcy in the Union Territory.

Opposition leaders have said that the government is misleading the country with false claims.

Jammu vulnerable It is shocking that a hitherto peaceful Jammu has also become vulnerable during the Central rule in the UT. —Harsh Dev Singh, AAP leader Alarming situation The Jammu encounter is alarming. The administration should stop making fake claims and take things seriously. —Vikar Rasool Wani, UT Cong chief tall claims busted The government claims that it has uprooted militancy, but the spread of terrorism to Jammu belies such claims. —Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief

Harsh Dev Singh, former minister and senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the present dispensation had failed to curb the cross-border terrorism. Singh said mere condemnation of Pakistan could no longer satisfy the people of the erstwhile state. “It is shocking that a hitherto peaceful Jammu region has also become vulnerable during the Central rule in the Union Territory. Yesterday’s incident at Sidhra, Jammu, was an eye opener for the government. The earlier terror attacks in different parts of the region have punctured the tall claims of normalcy in the UT,” he said.

“The flawed policies of the government have resulted in unabated bloodshed and mayhem, claiming precious lives,” he added.

Vikar Rasool Wani, chief of the UT Congress, said the Jammu encounter was alarming. “It is exposing the fake claims of normalcy in J&K. The L-G administration should stop making fake claims and take things seriously,” Wani tweeted.

Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had on Wednesday said the government claimed that it had uprooted militancy, but the spread of terrorism to Jammu belied such claims.